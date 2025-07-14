Chandigarh bags spots in Super Swachh League, invited to Delhi award ceremony

The City Beautiful has secured a place in the prestigious Super Swachh League among cities with a population between 3 and 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings. A special group photograph with the President has been planned for delegates from each Super Swachh League city . (HT photo for representation)

While the final rankings will be announced at the award ceremony scheduled on July 17 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of the President of India, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has sent invites to various cities, including Chandigarh, which will be honoured at the event.

The city delegation, led by the mayor and comprising up to 10 key officials and sanitation champions, will represent Chandigarh at the national ceremony on July 17.

The Super Swachh League, a special category, has been introduced in the 2024 rankings to recognise cities that demonstrate extraordinary performance in the field of sanitation. The league features cities that have ranked in the top three at least once in the last three years and in the top 20 of their respective population category in the current year’s assessment.

“Chandigarh continues to set benchmarks in urban sanitation, reaffirming its status as one of India’s cleanest and most sustainable cities. This recognition is a testament to the city’s consistent top-tier performance in cleanliness and sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

It is worth mentioning that Chandigarh was ranked the 11th cleanest among cities with more than 1 lakh population in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan rankings, results of which were announced on January 11, 2024. It was an improvement from the 2022 rankings, when it was ranked 12th in the same category.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula have not received an invite for the Delhi ceremony.

In the 2023 Swachh Survekshan, Mohali had climbed 31 positions to secure the 82nd rank among cities with over one lakh population, improving from 113th place in 2022.

Panchkula’s ranking in the 2023 assessment was 139th, a significant drop from its 86th position in 2022.

Swachh Survekshan, conducted by MoHUA under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission since 2016, is the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey, in which cities are ranked on the basis of various parameters, including segregated door-to-door waste collection, zero waste events, disabled-friendly toilets, improved plastic waste management.