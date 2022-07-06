Chandigarh bars property conversion through GPA
The UT administration has barred the conversion of a property from leasehold to freehold on the basis of general power of attorney (GPA).
As per the order issued by the UT finance department, Rule 8 in the Chandigarh Conversion of Residential Leasehold Land Tenure into Freehold Tenure Rules, 1996, has been deleted.
The rule detailed the procedure, terms and conditions for the conversion of a property held through a GPA. The administration has also deleted related provisions under Rule 9.
Also, now the consideration amount for the payment of stamp duty for purpose of a registered conveyance deed will be “conversion fee” only and not “surcharge”, which was earlier the case.
In Chandigarh, residential properties can be converted from leasehold to freehold on payment of a conversion fee. For commercial and industrial properties, though the administration has agreed to allow conversion, the approval of Union ministry of home affairs is awaited.
PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively. Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya.
New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations. DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life
I wasn't aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it's celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life. Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life.
Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies. The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000-₹5,000.
Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin
Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts. The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi's Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal's Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday. Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban.
