 Chandigarh Bird Race: Birders spot 254 species, golden bush robin steals the day - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Bird Race: Birders spot 254 species, golden bush robin steals the day

Chandigarh Bird Race: Birders spot 254 species, golden bush robin steals the day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Armed with binoculars,15 teams of four participated in the race, which is annually organised by the Chandigarh Bird Club CBC, in the Inner State Chandigarh Region (ISRC), which includes places like Timber Trail, Morni Hills, Kansal Hills and Sukhna Lake.

Golden bush robins, chestnut-headed tesias, scaly-breasted cupwings, long-legged buzzards, Indian spotted eagles and collared scops owls were some of head turners at the 14th HSBC Chandigarh Bird Race, which was held on Monday.

This year, the birders managed to list 254 species in a 12-hour period, which is slightly more than last year’s tally of 236 species. (HT Photo)
This year, the birders managed to list 254 species in a 12-hour period, which is slightly more than last year’s tally of 236 species. (HT Photo)

Armed with binoculars,15 teams of four participated in the race, which is annually organised by the Chandigarh Bird Club CBC, in the Inner State Chandigarh Region (ISRC), which includes places like Timber Trail, Morni Hills, Kansal Hills and Sukhna Lake. The race goes on from dawn to dusk and the team that records the maximum number of bird species during this wins.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This year, the birders managed to list 254 species in a 12-hour period, which is slightly more than last year’s tally of 236 species. There are 436 species on the Inter State Chandigarh Region bird list. The golden bush robin was declared as the bird of the day.

Most teams managed to identify over a hundred species. Team Black Baza, comprising Gurjit Virk (team lead), Shruti, Aseem and Jaspreet, managed to identify 195 species, the highest. This year, a team of four from the Air Force station, all beginners, also participated in the race.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On