PU elections: Ballot, booze & a bash(ing of Lyngdoh norms)

What should have been an opportunity to raise students’ issues and shape campus policies has turned into a mockery of democracy with student organisations throwing lavish parties to woo voters ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections on September 3. Party leaders on stage during the SDCU bash. (HT Photo)

Not only are these parties in violation of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, which cap the total spending by each candidate at ₹5,000, they also flout liquor laws. Booze flows freely at these parties where most attendees are students between the age of 17 and 23 even as the legal drinking age in Chandigarh is 25.

One such party was hosted by the Student Organisation of India (SOI), along with the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), Himachal Students Organisation (HIMSU) and Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), at a club in Sector 5, Panchkula, on August 26. With mostly first-year students in attendance, SOI leaders asked them to vote for their presidential candidate Harmehak Singh Cheema. Surprisingly, these organisations make no effort to hide the violations. In fact, they boast about these parties on their social media handles while appealing for votes. Reels of the SOI’s bash were shared on the party’s Instagram handle.

In another party, organised by the Indian Students Front (ISF), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU), at a club in Phase 1, Industrial Area, for students of SD College, presidential candidate Rizwal Sidhu stood on stage appealing to students for vote. Again, photos and videos of the gathering were shared on his party’s social media page.

At another party, organised by Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU), in alliance with SOPU and HIMSU, for SD College students in Sector 5, Panchkula, a singer introduced all party leaders to the crowd and appealed for votes while a big screen in the background flashed the faces of the panel members.

Some parties started as early as August 20 with SOPU organising it for students of University Institute of Legal Studies, at a Sector 26 club. INSO is scheduled to hold a party on September 1 while SOPU has planned a bash on September 2, both at clubs in Sector 26, for students of University Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The cost of votes

The minimum cost of booking these clubs is around ₹2 lakh, which includes the cost of hosting a crowd of around 250 to 300 students, serving up to three snacks and soft drinks. The expenses may go up, depending on the number of vegetarian and non-vegetarian snacks served, the main course, liquor, and the number of students.

When contacted, a club manager from Industrial Area, Phase 1, revealed that while liquor is not offered to students, it is served on demand, provided they can present their Aadhar card for age verification.

‘Micro-reflection of society’

Prof Pampa Mukherjee, head of the political science department at PU, said student elections are a micro reflection of the society. “These parties aren’t possible without funding from outside. Student elections have always been a means to mobilise politics through ideas. The political mobilisation has shifted from ideas to materialistic things and social media has changed things too. In the long run, students only will bear the brunt. University authorities are helpless in these cases as the parties take place outside the campus,” she said.

Gehna Chauhan, a BA first-year student at one of the city colleges, said, “Freshers’ parties are a big deal for us. If student organisations are holding them, at least we get to enjoy. In fact, such gatherings make the leaders appear more approachable.”

Another BSc student, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Everyone knows these parties aren’t just for fun, they’re a way to build vote banks. But we’re attending it as a vital college experience.”

Student leaders defend their move

Harmehak, SOI’s presidential candidate at DAV College, said, “College authorities don’t hold freshers’ parties and first-year students demand it, so, we organise it for them with a contribution from everyone.”

Anirudh, the SDCU+SOPU+HIMSU presidential candidate at GGDSD college said, “It’s just a gesture to welcome new students. We only provide snacks and soft drinks, and inviting singers doesn’t cost much. Besides, all students pool in for the expenses.”

Dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said, “If any proof is brought before us that a candidate was present to canvas for votes during such parties, then action will be taken.”