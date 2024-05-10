Chandigarh bowler Nandani on track for WPL, India teams

For UT Cricket Association (UTCA) medium-pacer Nandani Sharma, the 2023-2024 season has ended on a promising note. From making waves at the multi-day domestic cricket tournament representing North Zone, to getting selected in the U-23 emerging national camp held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the 22-year-old is eyeing success in the upcoming domestic season to make an impression in order to secure a Women’s Premier League (WPL) contract, make her case strong for India team selection. Nandani appeared for legendary Mithali Raj mentored-Gujarat Giants franchise for WPL 2 but could not make the cut in the auction. (HT photo)

“First I got a chance to play for North Zone in a one-day tournament, under India opener Shafali Verma’s captaincy, which gave me a lot of confidence. Then playing under India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership at the multi-day tournament with red-ball was an amazing experience. ‘Harman didi’ was encouraging and lauded my bowling and batting performances in the semi-final tie against the East Zone,” said Nandani, who moved to UTCA in 2019 when the Chandigarh-based unit was affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Prior to that, Nandani used to represent Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and had played for the state’s U-19, U-23 and senior team.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During the just concluded U-23 emerging national camp, Nandani got a chance to train under former cricketer and Australian coach Troy Cooley, the bowling coach at the NCA. Sharing her experience and the gains she made at the camp, Nandani shared, “I worked under him extensively and he gave me useful inputs. I usually bowl out-swingers, but during the camp I started bowling in-swingers too. I have added more variations in my bowling and worked on my action too. The upcoming season is going to be crucial for me and I want to make the most of it. Doing well in the season with both bat and ball can help me make an impression for WPL auction. It is my dream to make my India debut,” added Nandani, who had attended an India U-19 national camp in 2018.

In the 2023-2024 season, Nandani did not have a very good T20s tournament playing for the senior women’s team, but made a good comeback in the one-day tournament and got a call for the North Zone team. “The fitness standards have improved by leaps and bounds in women’s cricket now. In order to reach the top, one has to be skillful and attain top-notch fitness. So, both the attributes are on my agenda,” added Nandani, who has been training with father Shyam Sunder Sharma and Akash Sharma, both former cricketers.

She also appeared for legendary Mithali Raj mentored-Gujarat Giants (GG) franchise for WPL 2 but could not make the cut in the auction later as another UTCA cricketer Kashvee Gautam was bought by GG who were looking for a quick-bowler. Meanwhile Kashvee, who was bought for a whopping ₹2 crore, missed the league due to foot injury.

“I have to up my game and fitness to make my case stronger for the WPL and India emerging team. Also, put in match-winning performances for UTCA in the coming season,” concluded Nandani.