Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Chandigarh boys clinch softball trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2025 10:18 AM IST

As many as 22 states participated in the five-day championship hosted by the Chandigarh Softball Association; Maharashtra grabbed the third spot

Chandigarh boys’ team emerged victorious in the final against Madhya Pradesh to lift the 43rd Junior National Softball Championship title at Panjab University (PU) on Monday. The home team defeated Madhya Pradesh with a 4-2 score.

The home team defeated Madhya Pradesh with a 4-2 score in the final to lift the 43rd Junior National Softball Championship title at Panjab University on Monday. (HT Photo)
In the girls’ category, Madhya Pradesh outplayed Haryana 3-2 in a competitive final to lift the title. Chhattisgarh finishedthird in the girls’ category.

The award distribution ceremony was attended by the president of the Chandigarh Softball Association and former UT adviser Dharam Pal. The chief guest, UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma, and sports secretary Prerna Puri, felicitated the winning and runners-up teams.

During the match, pitcher Chaitanya’s precision proved pivotal in holding off the attack from Madhya Pradesh. Runners Swastik and Aman played key roles in advancing the scoreboard for Chandigarh. Madhya Pradesh’s Sakalp and Vickey put up efforts to stage a comeback but fell short in the final innings.

Earlier in the tournament, Chandigarh had secured a spot in the finals with a high-intensity 8-7 win over Maharashtra in the eliminator.

Dharam Pal said work will continue for the development of sports fraternity. He also urged players to benefit from sports facilities.

Others present on the occasion included Arun Raghav, head, Mahindra & Mahindra Swaraj division, Mohali; Deepak Bhatt, general manager, SBI, and senior officials from PU and the Chandigarh Softball Association.

