Chandigarh: Brace for cloudy skies, rain this week

Cloudy skies and rain are expected in Chandigarh this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Monday and an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday, warning of heavier rainfall and intensified weather activity. An Indian grey hornbill spotted at Sector 22 Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The change is attributed to an approaching Western Disturbance, which is likely to bring light to moderate rain initially, followed by more significant showers midweek. Forecasts indicate largely overcast conditions with intermittent rain spells, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temperatures are expected to fall below 30°C by midweek, while night temperatures may dip to around 15°C. The city recorded 4.8 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday. Light showers on Sunday evening also brought brief relief from warm conditions.

Over the weekend, the city saw minor temperature fluctuations. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 30.9°C, marginally higher than Saturday’s 30.8°C, while the minimum dropped from 17.4°C to 16.2°C, indicating a gradual cooling trend at night.

Across the region, the impact of the Western Disturbance was evident. In Punjab, Amritsar and Pathankot recorded maximum temperatures of 27.5°C, with minimums at 12.8°C and 12.7°C, respectively. In Haryana, maximum temperatures remained at or above 30°C, with Gurgaon recording the highest at 33.3°C. Sonepat reported the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 14.7°C.