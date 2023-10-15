Chandigarh: Brace for showers from today
IMD director Manmohan Singh said the showers are due to fresh a Western Disturbance (WD). He added that from Wednesday, the weather is likely to be dry.
City residents can expect a dip in temperatures as light to moderate showers are expected in the city for three days starting Sunday.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday while Tuesday may see isolated showers. IMD director Manmohan Singh said the showers are due to fresh a Western Disturbance (WD). He added that from Wednesday, the weather is likely to be dry.
The IMD director noted that the upcoming rain is expected to bring about a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees in the day as well as night temperatures.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature reached 33.4°C, marking a deviation of two degrees below the usual temperature. Similarly, the minimum temperature was 19.4°C, also two degrees lower than the standard.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is anticipated to hover between 32 to 28°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21°C. The sky is predicted to exhibit partial cloud cover throughout this period.