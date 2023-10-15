News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Brace for showers from today

Chandigarh: Brace for showers from today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2023 08:18 AM IST

IMD director Manmohan Singh said the showers are due to fresh a Western Disturbance (WD). He added that from Wednesday, the weather is likely to be dry.

City residents can expect a dip in temperatures as light to moderate showers are expected in the city for three days starting Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday while Tuesday may see isolated showers. (HT File)
The IMD director noted that the upcoming rain is expected to bring about a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees in the day as well as night temperatures.

The IMD director noted that the upcoming rain is expected to bring about a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees in the day as well as night temperatures.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature reached 33.4°C, marking a deviation of two degrees below the usual temperature. Similarly, the minimum temperature was 19.4°C, also two degrees lower than the standard.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is anticipated to hover between 32 to 28°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21°C. The sky is predicted to exhibit partial cloud cover throughout this period.

