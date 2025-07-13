Chandigarh: Brain dead man’s organs give new lease of life to three

A 23-year-old Navneet Singh, who was declared brain dead by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), gave a lease of life to three critically ill patients. Following the family’s consent, Navneet’s heart, kidneys, and pancreas were retrieved by the transplant teams at the PGIMER. (HT photo for representation)

Navneet Singh, a young engineering student was a resident of Gangath, Nurpur, Kangra. He sustained a grievous head injury following an accidental fall from a rooftop on July 3. Despite being rushed to PGIMER in a highly critical condition, he was declared brain dead on July 11, in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA) protocols.

Amidst overwhelming grief, Navneet’s father, Janak Singh, made the courageous decision to donate his son’s organs. He shared, “Deciding to donate my son’s organs was not easy. But knowing that his organs would give others a chance to live has brought us some comfort in our sorrow. We are proud that Navneet’s legacy will continue through these lives.”

Following the family’s consent, Navneet’s heart, kidneys, and pancreas were retrieved by the transplant teams at the PGIMER. The kidneys and pancreas were transplanted into two recipients at PGIMER, while the heart was allocated to a matching recipient at RML Hospital, New Delhi, facilitated through NOTTO under the coordination of ROTTO North.

In order to transport the donor’s heart swiftly to RML, New Delhi, a dedicated green corridor was created from PGIMER to Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, on Saturday at around 5.45 am. The recipient was a 26-year-old matching recipient admitted at RML Hospital, New Delhi.

At PGIMER, the department of renal transplant surgery, led by Ashish Sharma performed a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant on one patient. The second kidney was transplanted into another patient with end-stage renal failure, who had been on long-term dialysis.