Chandigarh: Brother among four booked for kidnapping woman

Sector 3 police on Friday booked the brother and three other relatives of a woman for allegedly kidnapping her. A case under Sections 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 365 (kidnapping), 34 (act done by more than one person) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. (iStock)

Her husband Amreek Singh, a native of Punjab, who runs a taxi for living in Chandigarh, in his complaint told the police that his woman friend reached Chandigarh on October 9 as they wanted to get married. They got married the next morning in a gurdwara in Mohali.

“After getting the marriage certificate, we both took an auto-rickshaw to meet our lawyer in order to get police protection. When we reached outside Punjab police headquarters in Sector 9, a car intercepted our vehicle. Four men, including my wife’s brother, got out of the car and forcefully made her sit in the car and also took her purse which had my phone”, the complainant said.

A case under Sections 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 365 (kidnapping), 34 (act done by more than one person) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON