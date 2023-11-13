Chandigarh: Bullet fired by unknown person hits IAS officer's residence

A bullet pierced through the wooden window frame of an IAS officer's residence here on the night of Diwali but no one was injured by it, officials said. Image for representation.(File)

Police said the source of the firing is yet to be ascertained, and added that it is probing the possibility of celebratory firing behind the incident.

The bullet was fired at around 11.10 pm on Sunday night. At the time of the incident, the Punjab cadre IAS officer was in his bedroom, but he escaped unhurt, a police official said.

The wooden frame of a window of the bureaucrat’s Sector 24 residence took the bullet’s impact.

"The bullet was fired by some unknown person. The IAS officer has also said that he has no enmity with anyone. As per preliminary investigation, it does not appear the bullet which was fired was intended in the direction in which it was fired. So, we are also probing the celebratory firing angle," the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law and further investigations are underway, he said.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage in the area, he added.

