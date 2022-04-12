Chandigarh can expect rain relief on Wednesday, say Met officials
After three days of scorching heat, some relief can be expected from Wednesday with Met officials predicting chances of light rain in the city and surrounding areas due to Western Disturbance.
On Monday, the maximum temperature continued on its upward trajectory, going up to 40.7°C. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared severe heatwave in region with the maximum temperature touching 40.1°C, seven degrees above normal.
A yellow alert was issued for Tuesday as well, with the mercury expected to remain on the higher side.
Usually, the mercury doesn’t go above 40°C until late April.
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to the prolonged dry spell we have had no rain in summers till now. Due to this, south westerlies, which warm up the region, have started blowing before than normal.”
With a fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect the region from Wednesday there are chances of abatement of the heat wave in the coming days as per Singh. “While it may not rain much in the city, rains in the hills will change the wind system in the region. Cooler Northerlies can cool down the city by 2-3°C,” he added. From Thursday, clear skies are expected in the city.
On Monday, the minimum temperature went up from 20.5°C on Sunday to 21.1°C. This was 2.8 degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.
Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra gets bail in sexual harassment case
Three days after his arrest in a sexual harassment case, Anil Malhotra, a top executive with Nexus Malls, which owns Elante Mall, was granted bail by a local court on Monday. The complainant, who was Malhotra's former co-worker, had alleged that he had been stalking, sexually harassing, threatening and blackmailing her.
School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike
Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools' Association, which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
Mohali: Phase-5 carjacking case cracked with arrest of two
Less than 24 hours after a Ropar resident was shot and robbed of his Hyundai i-20 car in the parking lot of the Phase-5 market in Mohali, police arrested two persons and recovered the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh Cheema, a resident of Sector 30, and a native of Bihar, Rohit Kumar. Both had taken a rented accommodation in Shahi Majra village.
At least 36 cattle die in Ghaziabad cow shelter fire
At least 36 cows at a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) located in Kanawani village near Indirapuram were burnt to death after a major fire from the nearby shanties spread to the cow shelter on Monday afternoon. The fire started at the shanties adjacent to Ahinsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram at around 1pm. The officials of the fire department said that they rushed 10 fire tenders after they received a call at 1.17pm.
Second day of expanded booster drive in Gurugram sees weaker response than first day
Two-hundred-and-sixty people between the age of 18 and 60 years took a precautionary or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the second day of the expanded drive, lesser than the 304 who took the dose on Sunday--a low number for the first day of the drive to begin with. However, officials of the health department said that the numbers could be low as not all hospitals are conducting the vaccination sessions.
