Chandigarh: Car washed away in Patiala Ki Rao, man’s body found

An unidentified man’s body was found trapped in the sludge after residents of Tanda village, near Nayagaon, alerted the police about a car suspected to have been washed away in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet, on Tuesday evening. The car was spotted by Tanda village residents which eventually led to the discovery of the man’s body on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo)

The body was found in a highly decomposed state with several injury marks. It was later moved to the mortuary of Government civil hospital in Kharar for autopsy.

The car, of Hyundai Venue make, was taken on rent from a private company in Ludhiana, by a couple. The company officials reached Nayagaon after tracking the vehicle fitted with GPS.

According to sources, the villagers had seen the couple near the rivulet on Sunday and warned them against driving through the area citing high current. However, police are yet to ascertain if it is the same man whose body was found. “We are yet to identify the body,” said Mohit Aggarwal, DSP, City-1. Last July too, four people had lost their lives in two accidents in this rivulet. In one incident, a car carrying three people was swept away by the water current, killing a woman and man while in the other a couple had died. The work of building five bridges near Tanda-Tandi village has been pending for two years.