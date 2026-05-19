Chandigarh: CBI court rejects interim bail plea of Jatin Salwan on medical grounds

A special CBI court on Monday dismissed the interim bail application of accused Jatin Salwan, who sought temporary release on medical grounds in a bribery case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Opposing the plea, the CBI submitted that similar grounds had earlier been rejected by both the trial court and the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)

Special judge Bhawna Jain passed the order. She held that no medical emergency warranting interim bail had been established and observed that the accused was already receiving treatment from government hospitals through jail authorities.

70-year-old Salwan is facing trial in a case registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the CBI, he allegedly demanded a ₹30 lakh bribe in connection with securing favourable orders from a judicial officer in a divorce case pending in Bathinda. The agency alleged that co-accused Satnam Singh accepted ₹4 lakh as part payment during a trap operation conducted in August 2025.

Seeking interim bail, Salwan cited heart ailments, asthma, gastric ulcers and other age-related medical conditions. His counsel argued that he required coronary angiography and specialised treatment that could not be adequately managed while lodged in jail.

Opposing the plea, the CBI submitted that similar grounds had earlier been rejected by both the trial court and the Punjab and Haryana high court, while a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court of India had also been withdrawn.

The court noted that the latest medical report did not indicate any emergency condition and observed that Salwan was being provided proper medical care as required. It also accepted the prosecution’s apprehension that releasing the accused before examining key witnesses could affect the trial.