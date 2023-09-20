News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: CBI nabs CA with 50k bribe money

Chandigarh: CBI nabs CA with 50k bribe money

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 20, 2023 04:22 AM IST

It was alleged that the accused, who is an empanelled CA of Canara Bank, had informed the complainant that he was deputed by the zonal office of the bank for stock audit.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a chartered accountant (CA) for accepting a bribe of 50,000 from a local resident in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to the latter’s firm, which deals in art work.

The accused, identified as Vikas Aggarwal of Chandigarh, was nabbed from Mohali.

The complainant, according to the sources, had availed a loan of over a crore from the bank. “The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of 1.50 lakh in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to the complainant’s firm,” the CBI said in a press communique.

The accused had agreed to accept 50,000 in cash and asked the complainant to deposit the remaining 1 lakh in his account

The CBI laid a trap and caught him red-handed in the act. He was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI, Chandigarh, on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

