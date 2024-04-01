Chandigarh celebrates Easter, a time of joy and hope

On Easter Sunday, people in tricity came together to celebrate, engaged in prayer services at churches and took part in various religious activities. At Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, three separate mass services were held, each conducted in different languages, and drew in a multitude of devout attendees. The devotees at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh on Easter Sunday. (HT Photo)

Easter is celebrated by Christians around the world, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in Christians’ holy book, Bible, which states it as a time of joy and hope, signifying new beginnings and the triumph of life over death. People often associate Easter with traditions like decorating eggs, hunting for Easter eggs, and enjoying delicious feasts with family and friends.

Easter Sunday was celebrated at Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, where the devotees attended church services, sang hymns, and shared the good news of Christ’s resurrection.

A devotee, Jessica Lucas, said, “For many, it’s a time to reflect on the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice and the promise of salvation. Overall, Easter is a time of spiritual renewal, celebration, and spreading love and kindness to others.”

Priest Father Robert Fernandes emphasised the significance of Easter as a crucial festival in Christian religion, offering a message of peace to all congregants attending the church. He highlighted that three mass services were conducted, which commenced at 8.30 am in English, followed by another at 10.30 am in Hindi, and concluded with a service at 5.30 pm again in English. The church witnessed a large gathering of participants taking part in these services.