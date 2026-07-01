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    Chandigarh: Chirag Paswan to inaugurate CHEFEX India 2026

    Himani Arora, chairperson of PHDCCI’s regional fashion TexTech forum, along with PHDCCI deputy secretary general Naveen Seth, met the minister in New Delhi and formally invited him

    Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 8:04 AM IST
    ht_print | By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Union minister for food processing industries Chirag Paswan has accepted an invitation to be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of CHEFEX India 2026, to be held in Chandigarh in September, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said on Wednesday.

    Union minister Chirag Paswan with PHDCCI chairperson Himani Arora and deputy secretary general Naveen Seth in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
    Union minister Chirag Paswan with PHDCCI chairperson Himani Arora and deputy secretary general Naveen Seth in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    Himani Arora, chairperson of PHDCCI’s regional fashion TexTech forum, along with PHDCCI deputy secretary general Naveen Seth, met the minister in New Delhi and formally invited him. Arora described CHEFEX India 2026 as a key platform for India’s food processing, hospitality, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors, and sought ministry support for the event.

    Seth briefed the minister on PHDCCI’s efforts to promote industrial growth, adding that the event is expected to see wide industry participation from across the country. Paswan accepted the invitation and said the ministry would positively consider financial assistance for the event.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: Chirag Paswan To Inaugurate CHEFEX India 2026
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