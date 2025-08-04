Chandigarh: Chitkara University signs MoU with IIMA to enhance business education

Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), to strengthen academic cooperation and elevate business education through knowledge sharing, innovative pedagogy, and leadership development. The MoU was signed by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, along with professors Sunil Maheshwari and Diptesh Ghosh from IIMA. The MoU was signed by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, along with professors Sunil Maheshwari and Diptesh Ghosh from IIMA. (HT)

“Partnering with IIMA—India’s foremost business institution—marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide transformative learning experiences. This alliance will offer our students world-class exposure and industry-relevant insights, preparing them to lead in the global business environment,” Madhu Chitkara said.

Professors Maheshwari and Ghosh highlighted IIMA’s commitment to extending its intellectual leadership beyond its campus through collaborations that foster innovation and the development of future-ready professionals.

The partnership will particularly benefit Chitkara University’s MBA in Human Resource Management (HRM), which is aligned with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) competencies, positioning it as one of India’s most forward-thinking HR programmes.

This collaboration also strengthens Chitkara University’s Human Capital Resource Centre (HCRC), which redefines HR education through a modern mentor-mentee model. HCRC pairs MBA (HR) students with seasoned industry leaders, offering hands-on, real-world experience in HR management.

The MoU with IIMA further solidifies the shared vision of both institutions to nurture innovation, leadership, and a global business mindset. This partnership will open new avenues for Chitkara Business School’s students and faculty to engage with IIMA’s academic expertise, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance.