Chandigarh: Chlorine gas leak averted in Manimajra

A major tragedy was averted following a chlorine gas leak from a cylinder at a tubewell in Indira Colony in Manimajra on Wednesday. According to sub fire officer (SFO) Amarjit Singh, the team, led by leading fireman Satyaveer, entered the premises wearing oxygen cylinders for safety but still felt uneasy due to the gas leak. (HT Photo for representation)

According to fire brigade officials, they received a call at around 9.30 am from residents that they were feeling suffocated after inhaling the gas. They said that few locals are also falling unconscious in the area.

A fire brigade team from the Manimajra station quickly arrived in the area. Officials said they first attempted to control the leak with water but then decided to evacuate the cylinder, placing it in a nearby swimming pool to neutralise the gas and prevent harm to the public.

Around eight to 10 fire men reportedly felt uneasy after inhaling the toxic gas and were given first aid. Two locals also felt unconscious and were rushed to the hospital and were stablised. Officials said the leak appeared to have been caused by a drug addict who tried to steal the cylinder’s brass nozzle resulting in damaging the old cylinder. The entire operation to secure the cylinder took about 10 to 15 minutes.

