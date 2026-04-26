Chandigarh Chord | Where ink once flowed, history now takes flight

In the quiet geometry of Chandigarh’s sectors, where every structure carries intent and imagination, the Government Press Building in Sector 18 stands as a gentle yet powerful reminder of the city’s early years. Today, as it finds renewed purpose, the building invites us to pause—not just to admire its form, but to listen to the stories embedded in its walls. In a rapidly modernising Chandigarh, the landmarks like the Government Press Building ground the city in its past. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Designed in 1953 by Edwin Maxwell Fry, one of the pioneering architects behind Chandigarh’s modernist vision, the Government Press Building was no ordinary workspace. It was India’s first glass-façade building—a bold expression of a young nation embracing modernity. Its very design reflected optimism: transparent, functional, and forward-looking.

Unlike what one might expect of an industrial facility, this press was located near the city’s core, not hidden away on its margins. That decision reflected Chandigarh’s ethos—where even infrastructure was seen as integral to civic life. The Government Press was not merely a production unit; it was an essential pillar of governance. For decades, this building functioned as the official printing press of the Chandigarh administration. Within its airy halls, government notifications, reports, official stationery, and public documents were meticulously produced. In a pre-digital era, this was where administration took tangible form—where decisions transformed into printed reality.

Architecturally, the building was far ahead of its time. Its expansive glass façade facing north allowed soft, even light to enter the workspace, ideal for detailed printing work. Adjustable aluminium louvers responded intelligently to Chandigarh’s climate, filtering harsh sunlight while allowing ventilation. Wide corridors and open courtyards ensured a natural flow of light and air, making the space both efficient and humane.

Yet beyond its design, it is the memory of its purpose that lingers. One can almost hear the rhythmic hum of printing machines, sense the quiet discipline of workers at their stations, and smell the unmistakable scent of fresh ink. This was not a place of headlines or bylines, but of foundations—the unseen machinery that kept a young city functioning smoothly.

With time, technology evolved and the presses fell silent. The building, however, remained—a dignified relic of Chandigarh’s formative years. Recognised today as a Grade-1 heritage structure, it continues to stand as one of the city’s earliest and most significant architectural achievements.

The former Government Press Building in Sector 18, Chandigarh, has now been converted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre. Inaugurated in May 2023, this museum showcases the history of the IAF, featuring vintage aircraft, simulators, and memorabilia, including a MiG-21 and GNAT aircraft.

There is a certain poetry in this transformation. A space once dedicated to printing the documents of governance now preserves the stories of India’s air warriors. The building continues to serve the nation—only its narrative has changed. In a rapidly modernising Chandigarh, such landmarks ground the city in its past. They remind us that heritage is not always grand or ornamental. Sometimes, it is functional, quiet and deeply embedded in everyday life.

And in Sector 18, behind glass and memory, the Government Press Building still speaks—of ink, of industry, and of a city learning to find its voice.

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(The writer is a freelance contributor)