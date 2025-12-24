Chandigarh: Christmas Shobha Yatra highlights vivid scenes of Jesus Christ’s life

The members of Tricity Churches Association (TCA) on Tuesday held a Shobha Yatra (procession) on the occasion of Christmas. The procession was held under the leadership of Bishop Sahaya T Thomas of the Roman Catholic Church, Chandigarh and Shimla, along with Father Premanand, and presided over by Lawrence Malik, president of the Association. Devotees participating in the procession organised by the Tricity Churches Association ahead of Christmas in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The procession commenced from the CNI Church in Sector 18 and passed through various parts of the city, including the light points of Sectors 19/27 and 20/30, markets of Sectors 20 and 21, Aroma Light Point towards Sectors 22/23, and the market of Sector 24, before culminating at the Rally Ground in Sector 25. Residents of different sectors warmly and cordially welcomed the procession along its route.

The procession featured attractive tableaux depicting the birth of Jesus Christ and the message of spiritual renewal. Churches from Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula participated enthusiastically, presenting vivid scenes from the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Children added to the festive spirit by singing carols that spread the sacred message of peace and by distributing toffees among the people.

In his address, Bishop Sahaya T Thomas highlighted that Jesus Christ taught society the values of love and humanity. Referring to the humble birth of Jesus, he said that Christ began his life in humility and, witnessing the sufferings of the people, renounced worldly comforts to take up a sacred mission, which ultimately brought transformation to the world.

To welcome the procession, various market and residential associations across the city made arrangements for refreshments. In Sector 24, noted social worker Ravindra Singh Billa organised a tea and bread-pakora langar, which was enjoyed by the devotees. On the occasion, he also honoured the bishops and fathers leading the procession by presenting them with shawls.