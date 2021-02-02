IND USA
Students can still attend online classes only. (HT File Photo)
Students can still attend online classes only. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh colleges to reopen on February 10

UT’s higher education department has decided to reopen city colleges on February 10 after a hiatus of 10 months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:26 PM IST

UT’s higher education department has decided to reopen city colleges on February 10 after a hiatus of 10 months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher education director communicated this to college principals on Tuesday. The decision is in line with the new unlock guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on January 27.

However, attendance will not be mandatory for students, who can continue to attend online classes. Earlier on November 23, the higher education department had allowed colleges to reopen for only final-year students.

Colleges have also been permitted to open hostels and canteens while adhering to Covid protocols.

At hostels, only one student should occupy a room wherever possible and preference should be given to final-year students at the time of room allotment.

College heads will be responsible for ensuring the compliance of instructions given by the ministry of home affairs, ministry of education, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Chandigarh administration from time to time.

They have also been directed to develop detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of campuses.

