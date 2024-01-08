close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Colourful event showcases glimpses of Uttarakhand culture

Chandigarh: Colourful event showcases glimpses of Uttarakhand culture

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Artistes from Uttarakhand showcased their cultural richness through a mesmerising performance, bringing to life various folk and traditional elements in a truly authentic and traditional style

A cultural function ‘Uttrayani Rangarang Kothik’ by Devbhoomi Danpur Ghati Welfare Society was organised at Punjab Kala Bhawan Auditorium in Sector 16 on Sunday.

Artists of Uttarakhand performing cultural dance during function ‘Uttrayani Rangarang Kothik’at Punjab Kala Bhawan Auditorium in Sector 16 Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
Artists of Uttarakhand performing cultural dance during function ‘Uttrayani Rangarang Kothik’at Punjab Kala Bhawan Auditorium in Sector 16 Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

Artists from Uttarakhand showcased their cultural richness through a mesmerising performance, bringing to life various folk and traditional elements in a truly authentic and traditional style.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bhagat Singh Kishori, former governor Maharashtra and Goa, and former chief minister Uttarakhand was chief guest. The event was organised under Uttarakhand Kapkot constituency MLA Suresh Garhia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out