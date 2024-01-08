Chandigarh: Colourful event showcases glimpses of Uttarakhand culture

A cultural function ‘Uttrayani Rangarang Kothik’ by Devbhoomi Danpur Ghati Welfare Society was organised at Punjab Kala Bhawan Auditorium in Sector 16 on Sunday. Artists of Uttarakhand performing cultural dance during function ‘Uttrayani Rangarang Kothik’at Punjab Kala Bhawan Auditorium in Sector 16 Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

Artists from Uttarakhand showcased their cultural richness through a mesmerising performance, bringing to life various folk and traditional elements in a truly authentic and traditional style.

Bhagat Singh Kishori, former governor Maharashtra and Goa, and former chief minister Uttarakhand was chief guest. The event was organised under Uttarakhand Kapkot constituency MLA Suresh Garhia.