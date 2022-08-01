Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity
As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together.
Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh.
It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.
Art curator Mehak Bhan, of 105 Arts, says, “Each artist has different motivations, inspirations and thoughts but they come together cohesively as each is guided by a deep passion and an unflinching devotion for their craft. Also, each work on display has a sense of calm ad exudes unique vibrations.”
Regarding art lovers’ confusion on whether to buy a piece of art or not, she says, they must go home and sleep over it. If they feel like a part of them was left behind, only then should they go ahead and acquire that artwork.
Self-taught artist Shilpa Nayudu, whose ‘Gratitude series’ is on display at the exhibit, says, “This year as I turned 35, I did a lot of introspection. Especially, with the pandemic, I realised that we haven’t been grateful enough for the gift of life and nature. So, I quit my job as a doctor in the army and began my journey as an artist.”
Taking the series forward, she is working on pieces that have juxtaposition of human body’s silhouette and on other elements.
“105 Arts was started to provide a platform to emerging artists. The idea was for artists and art lovers, from different backgrounds, to come together and have meaningful chats about art and its many forms with like-minded people over a cup of adrak wali chai, while enjoying some time away from the many distractions in life. And it’s overwhelming to see the kind of portfolios and artworks we have been receiving for our shows exhibits,” Mehak says.
CATCH IT LIVE:
What: Art Mela by 105 Arts
Where: #105, Sector 11, Chandigarh
Timings: 11am to 6pm
On till: August 5 (Friday)
With chief editorial writer missing in action, it’s up to his team at Saamana to chart Sena’s political path
Its executive editor and driving force Sanjay Raut may have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the alleged money-laundering charges, but the show must go on in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Saamana was launched on January 23, 1989 by late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Raut's editorials in Saamana were mandatory reading for political reporters on the Sena beat as they reflected the official position of the party.
Man killed after being hit by car in Bhiwandi
An unknown vendor who was pushing a handcart on an overbridge was killed after being hit by a car in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Salim Qureshi, 31, a resident of Nizampura, Bhiwandi. However, the man died on the way. The accused was driving a car from Sai Baba temple to Kalyan Road through Balasaheb Thackeray overbridge when the deceased was pushing the cart in the same direction.
Police foil ABHM activists’ bid to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Taj Mahal
AGRA Three activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were placed under house for a day for their plan to perform 'jalabhishek' at the Taj Mahal on the third Monday of Sawan month. Some others, however, performed the ritual on the other side of Yamuna facing the monument. Another group of 16 ABHM activists heading towards the Taj Mahal was stopped at Chatta police station and later released, said police.
Petition in HC challenges stay by Eknath Shinde on 400 GRs issued by MVA govt
Four pensioners and a social worker have approached the Bombay high court challenging the decision of the Eknath Shinde government to stay, and cancel nearly 400 government resolutions (GRs) passed by the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The plea was filed on July 30 by Kishore Gajbhiye, Ramhari Shinde, Jagannath Abhyankar and Kishore Medhe, and a social worker, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, through advocate Satish Talekar.
‘Manifestly perverse’: SC orders NGO to pay ₹5L for PIL on Supertech towers
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a non-governmental organisation to pay Rs 5 lakh for its petition to stop the August 21 demolition of Supertech's twin towers at Noida, saying the plea was “manifestly perverse”. “The purpose of the petition is to seek a consequence directly contrary to the decision of this Court.”
