Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Congress, AAP to continue protest over new waste plant

Chandigarh: Congress, AAP to continue protest over new waste plant

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Jul 24, 2023 11:44 PM IST

The general House meeting will be the first after mayor Anup Gupta had suspended all 13 AAP councillors from the House meeting for a day on June 6 after they had a verbal spat with local MP Kirron Kher

{MC House meeting today}

HT Image
HT Image

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors will continue protest over the municipal corporation’s plan of setting up of a new integrated waste management plant at Dadumajra during the general house meeting on Tuesday.

The general House meeting will be the first after mayor Anup Gupta had suspended all 13 AAP councillors from the House meeting for a day on June 6 after they had a verbal spat with local MP Kirron Kher.

In the absence of AAP councillors, The House had passed all three key agendas on solid waste management in the city, including setting up of the new processing plant, despite Congress councillors’ protests. It was MC’s second special House meeting on solid waste management.

After the meeting, MC had taken councillors and nine Dadumajra residents on a study tour to Goa to study the waste management plant there, which was also set up on the recommendations of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). While AAP councillors had boycotted the tour, Congress councillors had attended it.

AAP councillor and leader of Opposition Damanpreet Singh said, “We will continue the protest over the plant during the House meeting as we stick to our demand to shift the plant site from Dadumajra to a place far away from residential area.” He added that the party will also protest MC’s plan to hike parking costs, saying that parking should be free in the city and MC can earn revenue from parking by installing advertisement boards.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who had attended the tour to Goa, said, “The Congress will not support the installation of proposed garage processing plant at Dadumajra as it is detrimental to the interests of residents of nearby areas. The plant in Goa is far from the residential area. Also, the Goa plant is a waste to energy (electricity) plant whereas the proposed plant in Chandigarh is CNG, which is an obsolete technology and we should go for waste to energy technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out