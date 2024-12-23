Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Congress chain hunger strike enters Day 5, MP Manish Tewari to join today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 23, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Congress's hunger strike against power service privatisation enters fifth day; Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari to join villagers on Monday.

The chain hunger strike of the Congress against the privatisation of power services entered the fifth day on Sunday. Congress’s city unit president HS Lucky said that on Monday, people of the villages will sit on the hunger strike and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari will also be present.

Chandigarh administration had announced that the privatisation process of the power department will be completed by the end of 2020 (HT File)
Chandigarh administration had announced that the privatisation process of the power department will be completed by the end of 2020 (HT File)

Every day, five activists of the Congress party sit on hunger strike.

The UT administration had announced that the privatisation process of the power department will be completed by the end of 2020. However, the UT Powermen Union challenged the move in court on December 1, 2020, stalling the process. The high court dismissed the petition last month, paving the way for privatisation.

