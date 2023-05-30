Constable critical after being hit by car in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

A constable of the Chandigarh Police suffered serious injuries after a rashly driven car rammed into his motorcycle near a sweet shop in Sector 7 past Sunday midnight. A passer-by informed the Police Control Room and the constable was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he remains critical in the ICU. (Getty image)

The car driver, Rizul Kumar of Panchkula, was arrested from the spot.

Police said Rizul rammed his Maruti Suzuki Celerio into the motorcycle of constable Naveen Kumar in the inner market of Sector 7, causing the latter to lose control of the two-wheeler and fall on the road.

A passer-by informed the Police Control Room and the constable was rushed to PGIMER, where he remains critical in the ICU.

Sources said Naveen was deployed in the security of a senior police official and was returning home post duty when the accident took place.

Rizul was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for medical examination to determine whether he was driving under the influence of liquor. The report is awaited.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the accident from the spot. Rizul has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station.