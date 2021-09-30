Chandigarh cop hurt in hit-and-run at Matka Chowk

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police was injured in a case of hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

In his complaint, ASI Harmesh Kumar, who is posted at the DGP office, said that an unidentified car sped away after hitting his motorcycle near Matka Chowk. Since it was dark, the cop could not note the number of the car.

The ASI was rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the roundabout and nearby areas.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

College student held for hurting cop

Five days after a constable was injured after being hit by a bike, police have arrested the pillion rider. The person who was riding the bike is still absconding.

The pillion rider has been identified as Chirag, who lives in Sector 47 and studies in a college in Sector 26. He was produced in court and sent to one-day police remand.

The constable, Harish, who is posted with the cycle squad, was on duty when he signalled the bike to stop for using cycle tracks at the Sector 32/46 road on September 24. Instead, the accused rammed the bike into him and fled leaving it behind.

Harish had to be hospitalised. Police said the duo had borrowed the bike from another friend. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.