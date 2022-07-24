Chandigarh cop inspector to face trial for contempt of court, summoned on August 3

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has summoned inspector Amanjot Singh, posted with the operation cell of Chandigarh Police, Sector-26, to face trial for contempt of court.

CJM Aman Inder Singh, in an order dated July 21, summoned the inspector on August 3, to face the trial while dispensing with recorded preliminary evidence as the complaint is filed by judicial magistrate, Bharat, in “capacity of public servant”.

Inspector Amanjot would be facing trial under Sections 186, 188, 228, 353 and 166A of Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint on July 16, judicial magistrate Bharat said that inspector Amanjot Singh, being a public servant, knowingly disobeyed the directions of law regarding the production of an accused before the court. He also did not produce police zimnis (diaries) and was not in proper uniform when he appeared before the court, which is against the rule of law.

As per the allegations, inspector Amanjot had misbehaved with the judicial magistrate on April 14 when a team of the operation cell had produced an accused, Gagangdeep, before the duty magistrate after four days of police remand in an extortion case registered on March 16, 2022 at the Sector 26 police station, Sector-26, Chandigarh.

Amanjot obstructed the court: CJM

The CJM in its order said, “It is established that accused (inspector Amanjot) being public servant knowingly disobeyed the directions of law regarding production of the accused before the court and production of police zimnis and also non-appearance before the court in proper uniform.”

The court order said, “Inspector Aamanjot has obstructed the court while discharging the judicial function by using intemperate language not befitting to a public servant and used unacceptable words and gestures towards the court and caused intentional insult or interruption to court while sitting in the judicial proceeding.”

The CJM order said that Amanjot disobeyed the order of the court and in a disrespectful manner refused to show documents when asked by the court.

“Further when court asked to produce zimini from April 10 to April 13, the

accused lost his temper and started shouting at the court by intentionally and knowingly making unacceptable gestures, challenging the authority of the court in a dictative mode.”

Judicial magistrate exempted from appearing

The court on July 21, also allowed the application dispensing with attendance of judicial magistrate Bharat, during pendency of complaint. The application was moved on the ground that complainant (judicial magistrate Bharat) is a public servant and the complaint is being filed in official capacity. The proceedings have been allowed to be conducted through public prosecutor.

