Chandigarh cop shoots himself dead with service revolver

A 35-year-old constable of the Chandigarh Police, posted in the security wing, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Dhanas on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 9.45 pm while the constable was home alone, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The incident occurred around 9.45 pm while the constable was home alone. His wife and son had stepped out for an evening walk. Present near their house, they rushed back home after hearing the gunshot.

The injured constable was rushed to the hospital by his wife, but doctors declared him brought dead.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Police said they were trying to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step.

Senior officials have initiated an inquiry, and are speaking to the family and colleagues of the constable to understand any possible stress or triggers.