Chandigarh cops honoured at Raising Day parade

Several UT cops were honoured during the 58th Raising Day parade that was held at the Recruit Training Centre’s (RTC) parade ground in Police Lines of Sector 26 on Wednesday. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was the chief guest and took the salute during the parade which saw parade commander, DSP (traffic) Dheeraj, marching along with the 14 platoons with pipe/brass band. Cops during a march in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Hailing the Chandigarh Police, Kataria said, “It is a proud moment for us as Chandigarh has become the first city in the country to take steps toward implementing the three new criminal laws. The implementation of these laws, introduced by Union home minister Amit Shah, marks an important milestone in strengthening our criminal justice system.”

Director general of police (DGP) Surendra Singh Yadav highlighted the recently introduced services by the Chandigarh Police, like the QR code review system which he said is a pivotal step toward ensuring greater transparency and accountability in policing. This system will enhance the efficiency of the police, he said.

Kataria awarded the top three prizes under the ‘DGP running trophy for best police stations’ to the police stations of Sector 26, Sector 11 and Mauli Jagran, which got ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, as cash awards.

In the ‘DGP running trophy for best investigating officer’ category, inspector Shiv Charan got the first prize worth ₹25,000, sub-inspector Naveen Kumar ( ₹15,000) second and assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh ( ₹10,000) third.

Two constables — Sanjay and Kamaljeet Kaur — were awarded with the ‘DGP running trophy for best beat officer’. They got ₹15,000 each.

The gathering was informed that the Swayam team of the UT Police conducted 90 awareness camps on safety of girl/women students during this year in which 23,000 girls/women got training. The police have recently completed the training of 44 ASIs while the training of 700 constables and 45 constables (sports quota) will be completed this month, officials said, adding that constables in the IT field will be given appointment letters soon.

Besides Kataria and DGP Yadav, administrator’s adviser Rajeev Verma along with several officers from the administration and the police were present. Municipal councillors, senior citizens among others were also there.