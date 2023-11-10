close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Cops nab four men with 2 kg charas in Sector 7 after chase

Chandigarh: Cops nab four men with 2 kg charas in Sector 7 after chase

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 10, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Police arrested four persons with 2.10 kg charas in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The police team was checking vehicles at a check point near Ziri Mandi. On seeing the check point, a car, bearing Chandigarh registration number, swiftly diverted and sped away. (iStock)
The accused were identified as Manish, 22, Monu, 19, and Rohan, 19, all of Maloya, and Ankit, 23, of Sector 56, Chandigarh.

The police team was checking vehicles at a check point near Ziri Mandi. On seeing the check point, a car, bearing Chandigarh registration number, swiftly diverted and sped away. The police team chased the car and caught the accused near Gobind Sweet, Sector 7. A case under the NDPS Act was registered in Sector-26 police station.

Manish has three cases rioting cheating and of NDPS Act registered against him in different police stations and Monu has one more case under the NDPS Act registered against him.

The accused brought the drug from Himachal Pradesh on cheap rates and were planning to sell it in tricity. On interrogation it came on record that the accused sell all types of drugs.

