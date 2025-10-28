Chandigarh: Council seeks HC Bar secy’s clarification over letter to chief justice

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has sought an explanation from Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) secretary, Gagandeep Jammu, over a letter he wrote to the chief justice expressing gratitude for the designation of 76 lawyers as senior advocates.

The high court issued the notification designating the senior advocates on October 20, while Jammu’s letter—sent on October 24—expressed “sincere gratitude” to the chief justice and termed HC administration exercise transparent. He had called the move a “milestone,” and recognition of “merit, talent and professional excellence”.

Interestingly, BCPH in a general house convened on October 23, had sought details of procedure adopted by the high court for the selection and designation of senior advocates. BCPH in its communication to Jammu said, he appeared to have acted “unilaterally” and without a resolution in this regard from the executive body of the Bar association or the general house of HC Bar.

As per the letter, BCPH has received inputs from 148 Bar associations from Punjab and Haryana, reflecting a wide spectrum of opinion regarding the fairness and transparency of the process. “Your unilateral communication, therefore, has the potential to cause confusion or misrepresentation concerning the collective stand of the legal fraternity on this issue,” the letter read, seeking Jammu’s explanation within seven days in what capacity the letter was written by him.