Chandigarh: Court awards lenient sentence after drug offender pleads guilty

Observing that the convict had shown remorse and needs an opportunity to reform himself, a local court has awarded a 32-year-old man, who was caught with 12.7 gm heroin in 2023, rigorous imprisonment (RI) for seven months and eight days, a period which he has already undergone in detention. A resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh, Lakhan appealed to the court that he will reform himself and never indulge in drug trade. (HT Photo)

“Convict Lakhan has shown remorse. He has stated that a single opportunity be given to him and he will never indulge in drug trade and wants to live as a good citizen. 12.7 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession, the same falls under non-commercial category. But considering remorse shown by convict in awarding the sentence, lenient view is taken in order to enable him to lead a normal life,” observed special court judge Hargunjit Kaur.

“The convict is not stated to be involved in any other case. He has shown remorse. He needs an opportunity to reform himself,” the court further observed, while sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for the period he has already undergone in detention and pay a fine of ₹4,000.

A resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, Lakhan was caught with the heroin at the road going towards Hallomajra light point on November 25, 2023. He had tried to flee and throw away the polythene bag, which contained the drug.

Earlier, Lakhan had claimed he was not guilty and had opted for trial. However, when the case was fixed for hearing on July 2, he confessed his guilt. The court gave him some time to think, following which he again showed his willingness to confess. On this, the court observed that it was satisfied that he was making this statement without any threat, pressure or coercion.

In his statement, Lakhan prayed that leniency be taken in awarding the punishment, assuring he will never commit any offence in future. Represented by advocate Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, he sought an opportunity to lead his life as a normal citizen.

While he was convicted under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, during the quantum of sentencing, the court observed that his widowed mother was dependent on him, and sentenced him to period already undergone in detention.