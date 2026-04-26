Chandigarh court grants bail to POCSO accused

A local court has granted regular bail to a man accused in a case involving the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the victim’s statement and medical examination, additional offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section (6) of the POCSO Act were added to the case. (HT PHOTO)

The order was passed by additional sessions judge Yashika, Fast Track Special Court for rape and POCSO cases (FTSC) in Chandigarh, on April 18, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered at Sector 26 Police Station on December 8, 2025, after the father of a 17-year-old girl reported that his daughter had gone missing from their residence in Sector-27, Chandigarh. He suspected that an unknown person had enticed her away and requested police action.

During the investigation, police traced the girl’s mobile phone location to Mumbai. A police team, recovered the girl from Mumbai on December 23, 2025. The accused, identified as Ravinder, a resident of Jind, Haryana, was allegedly found with her at the time of recovery.

Police said the girl, in her statement, alleged that the accused had taken her to Mumbai on the pretext of marriage and had physical relations with her. Following her statement and medical examination, additional offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section (6) of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) were added to the case.

The defence argued that the accused had been falsely implicated and had remained in custody since December 27, 2025. The court observed that the victim and complainant had already been examined during trial and the remaining witnesses were formal in nature. The accused was granted bail on furnishing bonds of ₹50,000 with one surety of the same amount.