Chandigarh: Court orders attachment of ESIC bank account

A year after the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was ordered to deposit over three lakh rupees, a local court has ordered attachment of its bank account of for failure to pay the amount.

The case stems from a petition filed by Sahil Engineering Works, accusing ESIC of acting in an illegal manner and wrongly charging ₹3,53,265. The petitioner approached the court seeking refund of the amount.

In July last year, the court of Rahul Garg, civil Judge, senior division had ordered the regional director, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), regional office Chandigarh, to pay a sum of ₹3.53 lakh to the petitioner within two months. However, the corporation failed to deposit the amount within time.

Acting on the execution petition filed by the petitioner, the Court issued a warrant of attachment of the bank account of ESIC at State Bank of India, Sector-30 on May 21. The court order has been served to the bank manager on Wednesday at 04.21 pm. The next of date hearing of the case is fixed for tomorrow, informed advocate Jasbir Singh.