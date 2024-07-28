Chandigarh: Court summons SFS over protests disrupting Panjab University’s ops

A local court issued summons to students’ organisation ‘Students for Society’ (SFS) and its president Sandeep Kumar on Friday after the Panjab University (PU) filed a petition over the ongoing protests and demonstrations on campus. PU is seeking an interim injunction to immediately restrain SFS and its members from continuing their protests near the university’s key administrative buildings. (HT File)

The petition, filed by Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, registrar, PU, claims that recent demonstrations organised by SFS have been taking place in and around crucial university buildings, including the vice-chancellor’s office and the dean university instruction’s office. The university contends that these protests, which have included dharnas (sit-ins) and the installation of tents and banners, are hindering the normal functioning of its administrative and academic operations.

Civil judge, junior division, Abhimanyu Rajput, is presiding over the case.

PU is seeking an interim injunction to immediately restrain SFS and its members from continuing their protests near the university’s key administrative buildings. The university argues that these disruptions not only impact its employees and students but also pose a significant risk to public safety and the smooth operation of the institution.

The university asserted that the ongoing protests have led to physical damage to university property. Tents, banners, and posters have been installed in ways that may cause wear and tear to university infrastructure. Furthermore, the demonstrations have disrupted administrative functions, including those of the vice-chancellor and the dean university instruction.

The university contends that the protests are violating legal norms related to public demonstrations and institutional rights. While acknowledging the students’ right to protest, the university maintains that such activities should not compromise the operational integrity of the institution.

The petition references previous instances where the police were called to address clashes between the protesters and law enforcement. These clashes have led to criminal cases against SFS office bearers.

In its filing, the university has asked the court to issue a permanent injunction restraining SFS and its members from holding any demonstrations, meetings, dharnas, gherao (blockades), or raising slogans within 500 metres of the V-C office, the DUI office, and the administrative block located in Sectors 14 and 25, Chandigarh.

The university also sought an order for the removal of all tents, posters, and banners currently installed by SFS. Additionally, the university has highlighted that there is a designated area near the university dispensary for protests, which the SFS has reportedly ignored in favour of holding demonstrations near sensitive administrative locations.