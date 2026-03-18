Chandigarh: Cross-voting Congress MLAs will be taught a lesson by public, says Hooda

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that five party MLAs who voted in the favour of BJP-backed Independent, Satish Nandal in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls have betrayed the people who elected them. Lashing out at the ruling BJP, the former CM alleged that the BJP on Monday indulged in “vote chori” in the Rajya Sabha elections. (HT File)

Speaking to reporters at the state assembly on Tuesday, the CLP leader said the five MLAs who cross voted will be taught a lesson not only by the party but also by the constituents of their respective constituencies. He said that the names of these five MLAs have been communicated to the party high command. “These MLAs should voluntarily resign from their membership of the House. Otherwise, the party will initiate disciplinary action against them in the next few hours,’’ Hooda said.

Lashing out at the ruling BJP, the former CM alleged that the BJP on Monday indulged in “vote chori” in the Rajya Sabha elections.

“BJP’s misconduct has vindicated the stand of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who blamed them for misusing power and authority in elections. The fact that the BJP backed a second candidate, its state vice president, as an Independent, despite not having the requisite numerical strength to win the second seat demonstrated that the BJP has no faith in democracy. It seeks to secure victory solely through manipulations,” Hooda alleged.