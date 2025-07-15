Chandigarh: CU launches ‘Campus Tank’ to fund young innovators’ startups

To nurture innovation and support aspiring entrepreneurs, Chandigarh University, in collaboration with professional networking platform Apna and investment firm Venture Catalysts, launched Campus Tank — a university-led platform for young innovators to pitch their startup ideas and secure funding. The initiative was officially launched on Monday. (From left) Venture Catalysts managing partner Rishabh Golchha, Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and Apna’s CEO Karna Choksi during the launch of Campus Tank website at Chandigarh Press Club on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Campus Tank portal (https://apna.co/contests/campus-tank-2025) was unveiled in the presence of Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP and chancellor of Chandigarh University, Apna’s chief operating officer Karna Choksi, and Rishabh Golchha, managing partner at Venture Catalysts.

Campus Tank is open to young founders under the age of 30, who can register for free and submit their business ideas or startup details via the portal. The registration window remains open until August 14, 2025. Applicants will be guided through a series of webinars designed to help them refine their business plans and prepare for the next stages. Promising ideas will be shortlisted for funding opportunities.

At the launch event, a total fund of ₹8.5 crore was pledged to support selected startups.

These chosen startups will get the chance to pitch directly to investors from Venture Catalysts during a Demo Day hosted at Chandigarh University.

In addition, they will receive incubation support from Cube Founders Space, an initiative by Chandigarh University, along with training, expert mentorship and masterclasses to aid their entrepreneurial journey.

The Demo Day will also feature industry keynotes, live evaluations, and the possibility of funding announcements for outstanding ideas.

Speaking on the occasion, chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said that Campus Tank aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by offering tangible support in their growth journey. “The initiative aligns with the Centre’s Startup India mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, by encouraging innovation and design thinking among the youth,” he added.