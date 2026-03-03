3 get 10-yr jail in Mauli Jagran dacoity case

Chandigarh Nearly six years after, a local court has sentenced three men to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of ten years each for committing dacoity at knifepoint and with a toy pistol. The additional sessions court judge Sonika held Rajinder alias Dhani, 24, Shubham alias Bambo, 22, and Kashim alias Machhi, 18, guilty under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (HT File)

The additional sessions court judge Sonika held Rajinder alias Dhani, 24, Shubham alias Bambo, 22, and Kashim alias Machhi, 18, guilty under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rajinder and Kashim were additionally convicted under Section 411 ( dishonest receiving or retaining of stolen property) of the IPC for retaining stolen property.They have been fined ₹15,000 each, while Shubham has been fined ₹10,000.

The incident happened on the night of January 25, 2020, when complainant Pankaj was walking towards Mauli Jagran after getting off near the railway station. Around 8 pm, near Shiv Mandir, he was intercepted by five youths.One of them allegedly pressed a knife to his stomach while another pointed the toy pistol at his back, warning him not to scream. The assailants robbed him of ₹600, his purse, PAN card and a mobile phone before fleeing.

The FIR was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. During investigation, police arrested the accused the next day near the railway wall, after the complainant identified them.The court noted that the complainant’s purse containing ₹200 was recovered from Rajinder, the mobile phone from Kashim, and a toy pistol used in the crime from Shubham. PAN card was also recovered.

Three other co-accused were initially treated as juveniles; however, medical examination later found one of them to be a major. Proceedings against juveniles are going on separately. Rejecting the defence argument of false implication and faulty investigation, the court observed that minor discrepancies did not shake the core of the prosecution’s case.