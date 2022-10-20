Chandigarh: Day after announcement of nominated councillors, AAP, Congress slam administrator

A day after Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit announced the nine nominated councillors to MC House, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed him on Wednesday as all of them are strongly affiliated to BJP. Six of them are BJP office-bearers.

In a statement issued by Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, said the administrator’s decision amounts to highjacking the mandate of the people given in the 2021 MC elections, where Congress polled the highest number of votes collectively from all wards, even though the highest number of seats were secured by AAP.

The spokesperson further challenged the administrator to disclose the track record of the nominated councillors, as according to the Punjab Municipal Act as applicable to Chandigarh, those appointed must have practical experience with respect to municipal administration or expertise in another relevant field

Meanwhile, Prem Garg, president of AAP Chandigarh, said all parties should be given due representation based on the number of councillors they have in MC House so that public mandate isn’t hijacked.