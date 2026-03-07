Chandigarh: Day after state-level hockey player’s murder, her minor cousins nabbed

A day after a 21-year-old state level hockey player was stabbed to death during a clash between relatives over a property dispute in Sector-38A, two of her minor cousins were arrested on Friday. The two juveniles have been produced before the authorities and sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector-25, Chandigarh. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused named in the FIR. (HT File)

The victim’s father, 47, an auto-rickshaw driver residing in Sansi Mohalla, Sector-38A, who is the complainant in the case, said the house belonged to his grandfather. He lived with his family on the ground floor while his sister’s family were “occupying” the first floor for the past 22 years.

He alleged that despite repeated requests over the years to vacate the property, the family members refused and often threatened them. He further claimed that several of them had criminal backgrounds and frequently intimidated his family.

On Thursday, around 3 pm, the complainant, accompanied by his daughters, aged 21 and 16, and a 16-year-old nephew, went to his sister’s house to discuss the issue and attempt a settlement.

According to the complaint, an argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, his sister’s son allegedly stabbed his 21-year-old daughter with a large knife, causing her to collapse on the spot with severe injuries. At the same time, another accused allegedly attacked the complainant’s other nephew with an iron fawra (spade), injuring him. The complainant, too, sustained injuries while trying to intervene.

He said members of his sister’s family kept instigating the attackers and allegedly shouting that the family should be killed to end the dispute over the house.

The injured were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), where doctors declared the complainant’s daughter dead on arrival.

He alleged that his Swift Dzire car (CH-01-BQ-7750) parked outside the house was also vandalised by the attackers before they fled.

Police officials from Sector-39 police station, who were on patrol duty in the area, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fight in Sansi Colony, Sector-38A.

A team led by inspector Ram Dayal, SHO of Sector-39, along with other officers reached the hospital and recorded the complainant’s statement.

Acting swiftly, the police apprehended two juveniles allegedly involved in the crime within a short time and recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

