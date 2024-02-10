Chandigarh: Deadline to apply for EWS seats, govt schools’ entry-level classes extended

The UT education department has extended the last dates for submitting applications for admission to entry-level classes in government schools and EWS seats in private schools. The Chandigarh education department has extended the last dates for submitting applications for admission to entry-level classes in government schools and EWS seats in private schools. (HT File)

Earlier, the last date for both was February 10.

Now, the deadline for EWS students is February 23 while for entry-level candidates in government schools, it is March 1.

The admission process for both categories is now centralised and conducted by the UT education department.

Also, for the first time since the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act was implemented in the city, all private non-minority schools have come onboard to admit EWS students.

The UT has allowed minority schools to conduct the EWS admissions at the school-level itself, provided it is done fairly.

Minority schools have to reserve 15% seats while non-minority schools have to reserve 25% seats for EWS students.

So far, the department has received 2,656 applications for EWS admissions and 2,127 for entry-level classes to government schools.

In the upcoming academic session, there will be 4,960 pre-nursery seats in 110 government schools while the city’s private schools have 1,090 EWS seats, which include 815 seats in non-minority schools and 275 seats in minority schools.

This is also the first time that the entry-level admissions for government schools are being conducted through an online centralised portal.