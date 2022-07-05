Chandigarh declared aspiring leader in providing strong ecosystem for start-ups

The UT, Chandigarh, has been ranked as an aspiring leader in developing a strong start-up ecosystem by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in its third edition of the states start-up ranking event held in New Delhi on July 4, 2022. Chandigarh has attained an aspiring leader ranking for its several praiseworthy initiatives for strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the city by creating a state-of-the-art SPIC incubation facility and providing incubation support to young entrepreneurs in setting up their ventures.

Mohali Sushanta Moirangthem of Manipur battled back to book a berth for the boys’ finals beating Girivasan Saravanan Kumar of Telangana 21-15,16-21,22-20 and then got the better Vedant Pahwa of Haryana 21-14,21-10 on the concluding day of the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament for U-13 at the Shivalik School in Phase 6, Mohali, on Monday. In the other final, in an enticing clash between Lakshmi Supriya Rao of Andhra Pradesh and Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka, Lakshmi won 22-20,21-16 in 30 minutes of really fast-paced rallies. Shaina had to contain with two silver medals after losing to Laksha and Diksha of Tamil Nadu of 11-21,13-21.

Chandigarh : The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has taken up the issue of huge penalties issued to traders under the Advertisement Control Act for putting up hoardings on upper floors of commercial buildings with the municipal corporation (MC) mayor and joint commissioner. A delegation of the mandal along with traders of Sector 22-B expressed resentment over the issuance of notice. The MC officials assured the delegation they will re-examine the notices issued to Sector 22 traders.

Chandigarh : Vinod Jaiswal has taken charge as chief general manager (CGM) of State Bank of India (SBI), Chandigarh circle, which comprises the bank’s operations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UTs of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Jaiswal joined the SBI in 1991 and prior to joining the Chandigarh circle, he was posted as general manager in the Chennai circle. He took over charge from Anukool Bhatnagar, who has now retired.

Mohali Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said India aims at increasing the number of international students studying in its universities from 50,000 at present to 5 lakh by 2024. Dr Singh was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Chandigarh University’s International Faculty Development Programme (IFDP), 2022, at the university’s Gharuan campus. More than 123 professors with expertise in 27 different fields such as engineering, management, liberal arts, medical sciences, media studies and applied sciences, and teaching in 75 international universities from over 32 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Ireland, UAE, Poland, Denmark, Iran, Oman, the Philippines, Malaysia, Kenya, Bangladesh and Nepal, will participate in this 6-day programme which will culminate on July 9.

Ambala : Hundreds of candidates, who were in Ambala for the written exam of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) watchman recruitment exam, staged a protest over the lack of proper transportation services for them. The aspirants from various districts of Haryana also blocked the traffic on the Ambala-Hisar road at the Maharaja Agrasen Chowk for hours late Sunday night, highlighting the negligence of the roadways department. However, till the extra buses for Hisar, Jind and Sirsa were provided for them, many chose to travel in trucks to their respective hometowns.