Chandigarh declared aspiring leader in providing strong ecosystem for start-ups

Chandigarh has been ranked as aspiring leader in developing a strong start-up ecosystem by department for the promotion of industry and internal trade in its third edition of states start-up ranking event held in New Delhi
Chandigarh has attained an aspiring leader ranking for its several praiseworthy initiatives for strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the city by creating a state-of-the-art SPIC incubation facility and providing incubation support to young entrepreneurs in setting up their ventures. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT, Chandigarh, has been ranked as an aspiring leader in developing a strong start-up ecosystem by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in its third edition of the states start-up ranking event held in New Delhi on July 4, 2022. Chandigarh has attained an aspiring leader ranking for its several praiseworthy initiatives for strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the city by creating a state-of-the-art SPIC incubation facility and providing incubation support to young entrepreneurs in setting up their ventures.

Manipur boy wins U-13 badminton tourney

Mohali Sushanta Moirangthem of Manipur battled back to book a berth for the boys’ finals beating Girivasan Saravanan Kumar of Telangana 21-15,16-21,22-20 and then got the better Vedant Pahwa of Haryana 21-14,21-10 on the concluding day of the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament for U-13 at the Shivalik School in Phase 6, Mohali, on Monday. In the other final, in an enticing clash between Lakshmi Supriya Rao of Andhra Pradesh and Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka, Lakshmi won 22-20,21-16 in 30 minutes of really fast-paced rallies. Shaina had to contain with two silver medals after losing to Laksha and Diksha of Tamil Nadu of 11-21,13-21.

Beopar Mandal meets officials over penalties on hoardings

Chandigarh : The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has taken up the issue of huge penalties issued to traders under the Advertisement Control Act for putting up hoardings on upper floors of commercial buildings with the municipal corporation (MC) mayor and joint commissioner. A delegation of the mandal along with traders of Sector 22-B expressed resentment over the issuance of notice. The MC officials assured the delegation they will re-examine the notices issued to Sector 22 traders.

Jaiswal joins as CGM, SBI, Chandigarh circle

Chandigarh : Vinod Jaiswal has taken charge as chief general manager (CGM) of State Bank of India (SBI), Chandigarh circle, which comprises the bank’s operations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UTs of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Jaiswal joined the SBI in 1991 and prior to joining the Chandigarh circle, he was posted as general manager in the Chennai circle. He took over charge from Anukool Bhatnagar, who has now retired.

Chandigarh varsity’s IFDP: 123 profs from international varsities to participate in 6-day event

Mohali Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said India aims at increasing the number of international students studying in its universities from 50,000 at present to 5 lakh by 2024. Dr Singh was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Chandigarh University’s International Faculty Development Programme (IFDP), 2022, at the university’s Gharuan campus. More than 123 professors with expertise in 27 different fields such as engineering, management, liberal arts, medical sciences, media studies and applied sciences, and teaching in 75 international universities from over 32 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Ireland, UAE, Poland, Denmark, Iran, Oman, the Philippines, Malaysia, Kenya, Bangladesh and Nepal, will participate in this 6-day programme which will culminate on July 9.

FCI candidates stage protest in Ambala

Ambala : Hundreds of candidates, who were in Ambala for the written exam of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) watchman recruitment exam, staged a protest over the lack of proper transportation services for them. The aspirants from various districts of Haryana also blocked the traffic on the Ambala-Hisar road at the Maharaja Agrasen Chowk for hours late Sunday night, highlighting the negligence of the roadways department. However, till the extra buses for Hisar, Jind and Sirsa were provided for them, many chose to travel in trucks to their respective hometowns.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

  • During the visit of UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar, at Bal Bhawan and crèches, it was found that the procurement process of necessary toys and other materials had been delayed and directions were issued that the procurement should be completed within a month. (HT Photo)

    Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches

    UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.

  • The fitness centre replied that they are still running Gagan Fitness Studio from the same address in Sector 21-D, Chandigarh, and that the studio opened in Mohali was an additional studio to cater to the demand of Mohali residents. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.

  • Punjab Police SP Gurmeet Singh was arrested by a special investigation team on Monday. He is accused of raping a pregnant Gurdaspur woman. (HT photo)

    Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman

    A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.

  • Punjab food safety joint commissioner Manoj Khosla said the training programmes would be monitored periodically, and the progress report would be reviewed every three months by the head office to ensure adherence to food safety norms. (HT File)

    Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5

    The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).

  • UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a press conference on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Monday. (PTIPhoto)

    We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM

    LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.

