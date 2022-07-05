Chandigarh declared aspiring leader in providing strong ecosystem for start-ups
The UT, Chandigarh, has been ranked as an aspiring leader in developing a strong start-up ecosystem by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in its third edition of the states start-up ranking event held in New Delhi on July 4, 2022. Chandigarh has attained an aspiring leader ranking for its several praiseworthy initiatives for strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the city by creating a state-of-the-art SPIC incubation facility and providing incubation support to young entrepreneurs in setting up their ventures.
Manipur boy wins U-13 badminton tourney
Beopar Mandal meets officials over penalties on hoardings
Jaiswal joins as CGM, SBI, Chandigarh circle
Chandigarh varsity’s IFDP: 123 profs from international varsities to participate in 6-day event
FCI candidates stage protest in Ambala
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
