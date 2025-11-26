Chandigarh: Delhi, MP women log wins on opening day of cricket tourney

Delhi registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh in the Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy Elite match held on Tuesday at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Delhi and MP registered their victories in the Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy Elite match held at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

After being put in to bat, Chhattisgarh was restricted to 90/9 in their 20 overs wherein Kumud Sahu, (31) was the top scorer. Delhi’s disciplined bowling attack was led by Deeksha (3/16). In response, Delhi chased down the target comfortably in 13.4 overs with opener Deeksha, who remained unbeaten at 44. She was supported by her skipper Tanisha Singh (31).

In another match played at the same venue, Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar in a one-sided affair by nine wickets. After opting to bat first, Bihar was restricted to 72/9, wherein wicketkeeper batter Nikky Kumari (18) was top scorer. Aayushi Shukla (3/15) took the maximum share of the wickets. Chasing a modest target, Madhya Pradesh completed the job in just 9.3 overs at the loss of just one wicket. Opener Anushka scored 37 while Aayushi Shukla added 32.

Meanwhile at GMSSS-26, Vidarbha beat Himachal Pradesh (HP) by seven wickets. HP after opting to bat first, posted 119/9 in their 20 overs. Kashika Thakur added 22 while VS Fishta contributed 19. Aayushi (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, openers Riddhi (32) and wicketkeeper Riddhima Maradwar (29) laid a solid platform with a 72-run partnership. Even after both fell in quick succession, Aayushi (22) anchored the chase with Arya Abhay (19) to finish the match at the loss of three wickets in 19.1 overs.

Featuring various state teams, it is an annual BCCI-backed tournament and UTCA is hosting some of the games.