Chandigarh: Dense fog hits flight ops for 2nd straight day, 3 cancelled, 37 delayed

Flight operations were severely impacted for the second consecutive day, with three flights cancelled and 37 delayed, at Chandigarh international airport due to dense fog on Saturday. Several trains, including the morning Shatabdi to New Delhi, also saw significant delays. (Sant Arora/HT)

Train operations were also hit with several trains, including the morning Shatabdi to New Delhi, seeing significant delays. The Daulatpur-Sabarmati Express departed 2 hours 20 minutes late, the Una-Indore left 1 hour 5 minutes late, Lucknow-Chandigarh Express arrived seven hours late, the Chandigarh-Lucknow Express departed two hours late.

Among the flights that were delayed were 15 arrivals, including Air India flight AI619 that was to reach Chandigarh at 8.20am, but landed at 10.07am. Indigo’s 6E1417 from Abu Dhabi that was scheduled to reach Chandigarh at 9am was diverted to New Delhi.

Departures, including flight AI2638 to New Delhi and Indigo’s 6E146 to Lucknow, were among those delayed.

The cancelled flights were Indigo’s 6E2194 from Delhi, 6E6204 to Mumbai and 6E6385 from Bengaluru.

The visibility required to run flight operations at Chandigarh airport is around 1,100 metres, but it was 40 metres at 5.30am, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Operations resumed around noon after the visibility improved. On Friday too, two flights had been cancelled and 25 delayed due to low visibility.

Day temperatures climb to 20.2°C

The city’s maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 20.2°C, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 10.4°C on Friday to 7.8°C on Saturday, one degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 17°C while the minimum will remain between 8°C and 10°C.

With a fresh Western Disturbance set to hit the region on Saturday, residents can expect rain on Monday and Tuesday.