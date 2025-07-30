Chandigarh deploys 12 JEs to curb encroachments

In a move to curb encroachments across the city, the Chandigarh administration has deployed 12 junior engineers (JEs) under the estate office to closely monitor designated areas. In addition to the affidavit, JEs must conduct field visits at least twice a month and immediately report any encroachment or unauthorized construction to the concerned officials. (HT File)

This comes amid the UT’s anti-encroachment drive over the last three months during which 36 acres were reclaimed. The administration has also been seeing a surge in unauthorised settlements, particularly slums, in various parts of the city.

JEs will act as on-ground inspectors and prepare regular reports on any developments related to land encroachments. Each JE will be responsible for overseeing specific zones and will be required to submit an affidavit every 15 days, confirming that no new encroachments have occurred in their assigned area.

The areas have been clearly demarcated for each JE. If any illegal construction or occupation is found, it must be immediately reported to the sub-divisional officer (SDO). Additionally, this information should be shared with the concerned tehsildar.

Furthermore, all reports of building violations will now be submitted through an online inspection model developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which will streamline the process and ensure real-time updates to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Major demolition this year

On July 20, UT Estate Office demolished the 40 year old illegal furniture market located in Sectors 53 and 54, reclaiming approximately 12 acres of government land estimated to be worth ₹400 crore.

On June 19, UT Estate Office razed Adarsh Colony, Sector 54 — the second last remaining slum in Chandigarh, reclaiming six acres of land worth ₹250 crore.

Earlier, on May 6, the UT Estate Office had demolished the major slum of Janta Colony in Sector 25, reclaiming around 10 acres of government land worth ₹350 crore. The site is now being earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community centre, and shopping area.

Prior to that, on April 24, over 1,000 makeshift structures were razed in Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area Phase 1. The colony had been encroaching on nearly six acres of prime government land.