Chandigarh deputy commissioner-cum estate officer asks depts to clear all pending files by January 5

Officers of deputy commissioner office, estate office and excise office have been directed to clear the pending files by January 5,deputy commissioner (DC)-cum estate officer, Yashpal Garg said on Saturday.

After January 5, the officers will be asked to submit reasons for delay in clearing of each file, the DC added.

“No action will be taken for the delays that have already taken place, if the pending files are cleared by January 5. Concerned officers may send the pending files without any explanation for delay and the same will be ignored by the undersigned. However, after that, justification will be sought on file in case of delay being more than three working days”, Garg said in a notice.

“On Saturday, one of the assistant estate officer (AEO) sent a file to me after keeping it with him for more than a month. There was no additional contribution of the AEO on that file except a signature to endorse the proposal which indicates that it took more than a month for him to read the acceptable proposal submitted by his subordinate. When the undersigned asked as to why he took over a month to simply endorse the proposal of his subordinate, the AEO admitted that there was a huge rush of pending files and he was finding it difficult to timely attend them”, Garg added.

“Similarly in many other files, delay was observed but the files were cleared. On Friday, some of the applicants of the estate office had also complained that though all the formalities have been completed on their part, the files are pending with the concerned AEO for approval,” Garg said, adding, “There seems no reason to keep a file pending even for a day or two unless there are some justified/compelling circumstances.”

The offices will be opened on Saturday and Sunday and in the late evenings to clear the pending files.

“Just for the sake of clearing the pendency, the application should not be rejected or unnecessary objections raised,” Garg directed.