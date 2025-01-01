Chandigarh DGP proposes training NCC cadets in traffic management

UT director general of police Surender Kumar Yadav has proposed training NCC cadets in traffic management to equip them with essential skills in road safety and traffic discipline. The initiative aims to foster collaboration between the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the Chandigarh Police. In a gesture of goodwill, Maj Gen Cheema invited DGP Yadav to attend the upcoming flag-off ceremony of the NCC Cycle Rally, scheduled to take place in early 2025. (HT file)

The proposal was discussed in a meeting between DGP Yadav and Maj Gen Jagdeep Singh Cheema, additional director general, NCC directorate for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The ADG NCC welcomed the proposal, noting its potential benefits for both the cadets and the community.

In a gesture of goodwill, Maj Gen Cheema invited DGP Yadav to attend the upcoming flag-off ceremony of the NCC Cycle Rally, scheduled to take place in early 2025. The rally, “Bharat Ke Veer: Ek Shaurya Gatha”, will start from Hussainiwala and culminate in New Delhi. The event will commemorate the bravery and sacrifices of India’s heroes, with cadets and participants representing the nation’s spirit of patriotism and valour.