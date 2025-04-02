Menu Explore
Chandigarh DGP Surendra Yadav shifted to BSF, Raj Kumar Singh given charge

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2025 05:06 AM IST

Following Yadav’s transfer, Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch AGMUT-cadre IPS officier, has been given charge as the acting DGP of Chandigarh until further orders.

The Union ministry of home affairs has appointed Surendra Singh Yadav as deputy inspector general in the Border Security Force on deputation basis, relieving him from the post of Chandigarh director general of police with immediate effect.

Surendra Singh Yadav, a 1997-batch IPS officer, had been serving as the police chief in Chandigarh since March last year. (HT)
Surendra Singh Yadav, a 1997-batch IPS officer, had been serving as the police chief in Chandigarh since March last year. (HT)

Yadav, a 1997-batch IPS officer, had been serving as the police chief in Chandigarh since March last year. However, his tenure has been cut short before completion of a year. Yadav was promoted to the ADGP grade in 2022. He was earlier posted in Delhi and held various positions in traffic, EOW and anti-corruption branch.

The competent authority has approved his appointment to the BSF, directing that he be relieved immediately to take up his new assignment at the Centre.

Within four months of Yadav’s joining, Chandigarh Police announced the transfer of 2,763 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables. This massive reshuffle marked one of the most significant overhauls in the department’s history.

Following Yadav’s transfer, Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch AGMUT-cadre IPS officier, has been given charge as the acting DGP of Chandigarh until further orders.

